Woman killed after being struck by vehicle while walking in Bozeman, police say

BOZEMAN — A woman was reportedly killed after being struck by a vehicle while walking in Bozeman on Friday night, Sept. 6, 2024.

The Bozeman Police Department said in a social media post that the incident happened around 7:15 p.m. on Friday in the area of South 3rd Avenue and Langohr Avenue.

Witnesses told police a vehicle left the roadway and struck the woman who was walking her dog on the sidewalk. According to the post, the vehicle then went through a fence and into a residence around the 3000 block of Langohr Avenue.

Bozeman Police said the impact damaged a gas line, causing the block to be evacuated.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving efforts by first responders and the public were unsuccessful.

The post said the driver of the vehicle was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center, and law enforcement has been investigating through the night. Charges will be determined as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Captain Dana McNeil at (406) 582-2020.

No further details were released. We will update you if we get more information.