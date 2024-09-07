What happened to Jubalee, downtown Bozeman’s iconic rearing horse?

BOZEMAN — If you noticed something missing in downtown Bozeman on Friday, you're not wrong.

The iconic rearing horse that has been a mainstay in downtown Bozeman since the 1960s was taken down by workers Friday morning, Sept. 6, 2024.

According to Rob Funderburk, the manager of Bangtail Bikes, about a half dozen people have been to the store today to ask about the whereabouts of the horse named Jubalee—spelled with an “a.”

But you shouldn't worry about Jubalee's departure.

The palamino is going to be cleaned up, and the platform he stands on will be rebuilt for many more years of enjoyment.

According to Funderburk, Jubalee should be back in action in four to six weeks.

Jubalee was originally part of a western wear store and has siblings scattered across the west.