BOZEMAN — If you ski at Bridger Bowl, you’re going to want to listen up because there could be some big changes coming your way with its new master development plan. So let's see what some locals think of these changes.

What do Bozeman skiers think of Bridger Bowl's new Master Development Plan?

I asked skier Chris Pullano what his favorite part is about Bridger Bowl.

“Community mountain. Community feel. Easy to get to. Easy ski day. Great terrain. Good people,” he says.

Whether you’ve been shredding at Bridger for the last 10 years like Chris?

“They seem like really good improvements to the ski area,” Chris tells me.

Or, this is your first season like Montana State freshman Skyler?

“I think it’s a really good plan, honestly. Some stuff needs to be moved around but I think it’s great,” says Skyler.

It seems Bridger Bowl’s new Master Development Plan is getting the green light from many locals. So—what is the new master development plan?

“We need to be planning for the future because of the growth in the valley. And just meeting the needs of all of the guests in the community,” says Hiram Towle, the general manager of Bridger Bowl.

Towle shared with me the major changes being proposed in the Master Development Plan, aimed at increasing capacity.

“So that’s going to be terrain expansion. And that is basically for the new beginner area and potentially the area up on Bradley Meadows,” says Hiram.

They’re proposing six new lifts: two beginner, two intermediate to expert (one in the Bradley meadows area and another off of PK), one new patrol lift, and one new rope tow. These lifts will be scattered over a suggested 70 acres of new developed runs. And, along with expansion on the mountain, Towle says they’re planning to increase parking, but in a strategic way.

“It’s really important to match the capacity basically from the parking lot up through the on-hill experience. Because if we just suddenly add parking? Then we start to see some crowding. So, there’s kind of a method to the madness,” Towle says.

Some other proposals in the master plan include expanded snowmaking, night skiing, one new on-mountain food and beverage area, as well as other improvements to existing structures.

“Also, it’s good for people to understand that these are conceptual plans. None of these are actually approved,” Towle says.

Considering Bridger Bowl works with the National Forest Service, it always have a master development plan. This is simply the newest version.

Bridger Bowl is currently seeking community input before moving forward.

“It’s as much their ski area as it is ours, right? So we want to make sure that we’re meeting the demands of the community. And doing the things that will help enhance what the experience is here at Bridger Bowl,” says Towle.

Although there’s no telling when skiers can expect to see changes, some locals may have concerns.

“Always concerned with the potential for over-development,” says Chris.

“I like the small amount of development work you guys have. But let's hope we don't turn into Big Sky,” adds Skyler.

Bridger is hosting two open houses for the community to give its input. Members and passholders are welcome Feb. 27 from 4-6 p.m. at Saddle Peak Lodge. The rest of the general public? March 1 from 5-8 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn.