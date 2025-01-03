Welcome to the world, baby Kasey! The first baby born in Gallatin County in 2025

BOZEMAN — Happy New Year, and welcome to the world, baby Kasey!

Every year, we try to track down the first baby born in Gallatin County. For 2025, it was baby girl Kasey, born at just over 6 pounds around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center.

We couldn't film Kasey out of respect for her privacy, and she is in the NICU at the hospital. But her mother Brandi tells us she is healthy and will hopefully be released soon. Brandi says baby Kasey came out early, at 35 weeks. But there was a reason for that.

“It was a little blessing in disguise. And it reminds me a lot of my grandfather who is no longer with us. But he was also a New Year's Eve, New Year's Day baby,” says Brandi.

For being the first baby born in 2025, the hospital gifted Brandi and her family with a care package. Welcome to the world, baby Kasey!