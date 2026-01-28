Wednesday Headlines: January 28, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026:

Wednesday forecast: Jan. 28, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

Hundreds gather in Bozeman to protest recent ICE-related deaths of U.S. citizens

Butte's historic Orphan Girl Mine gets major upgrades thanks to $245K grant

Childcare costs in Bozeman far exceed federal affordability guidelines

Montana federal leaders respond to fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Interesting Historical Facts & Events for January 28th

Major Historical Events

814 - The death of Charlemagne, the first Holy Roman Emperor, occurs at Aachen (Germany). His passing ends the reign of one of history's most influential rulers who united much of Western and Central Europe.

1547 - King Henry VIII of England dies at age 55, leading to the accession of his nine-year-old son Edward VI to the throne. Henry VIII's death marked the end of one of England's most tumultuous reigns, famous for his six marriages and break with the Catholic Church.

1813 - Jane Austen's beloved novel "Pride and Prejudice" is published, becoming one of the most enduring works of English literature.

1887 - The world's largest snowflakes are reported during a snowstorm at Fort Keogh, Montana - measuring an incredible 15 inches wide and 8 inches thick!

1901 - Professional baseball's American League is founded in Milwaukee, forever changing America's national pastime.

1922 - The Knickerbocker Storm hits Washington, D.C., producing the city's biggest snowfall and causing disaster when the Knickerbocker Theatre roof collapses, killing over 100 people.

1986 - The Space Shuttle Challenger explodes 73 seconds after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, killing all seven crew members including Christa McAuliffe, who was to be the first teacher in space.

2017 - Serena Williams defeats her older sister Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4 to win her 7th Australian Open title and record 23rd Grand Slam singles victory.

Notable Births

1225 - Thomas Aquinas, Italian theologian and philosopher (approximate date), whose "Summa Theologica" became one of Christianity's most important works.

1853 - José Martí, Cuban revolutionary, poet, and writer, born in Havana. He became a key figure in Cuba's fight for independence from Spain.

1912 - Jackson Pollock, groundbreaking American painter and leading figure of Abstract Expressionism, famous for his innovative "drip" painting technique.

1936 - Alan Alda, beloved American actor best known for his role as Hawkeye Pierce in "MAS*H."

1981 - Elijah Wood, American actor who gained worldwide fame portraying Frodo Baggins in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy.

1980 - Nick Carter, American singer and member of the internationally successful Backstreet Boys.

Notable Deaths

814 - Charlemagne (Charles the Great), Holy Roman Emperor, dies at approximately 72 years old.

1547 - Henry VIII, King of England, dies at 55 after a reign that transformed English history through his six marriages and the English Reformation.

1596 - Sir Francis Drake, legendary English sea captain and explorer who circumnavigated the globe, dies at sea.

1687 - Johannes Hevelius, Polish astronomer who pioneered lunar topography, dies on his 76th birthday.

1993 - Andre the Giant (André René Roussimoff), French professional wrestler and actor famous for "The Princess Bride," dies at 46.

2002 - Astrid Lindgren, beloved Swedish children's author who created Pippi Longstocking, dies at 94.

2021 - Cicely Tyson, acclaimed American actress known for her powerful portrayals of strong African American women, dies at 96.

2023 - Tom Verlaine, influential guitarist and frontman of the band Television, dies at 73.

Space Shuttle Tragedies

Tragically, January 28th marks not one but two major Space Shuttle disasters:

1986: Challenger explosion (73 seconds after launch)

2003: Columbia disintegration upon re-entry (though this occurred on February 1st, the mission began in January)

Fun Facts

January 28th is the 28th day of the year, with 337 days remaining (338 in leap years)

People born on this day are Aquarians, known for being independent, innovative, and humanitarian

The birth flower for January is the carnation, symbolizing love and fascination

The birthstone is garnet, which comes in a rainbow of colors and represents protection and strength

