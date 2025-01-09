WATCH: Epic elk crossing spotted south of Bozeman

BOZEMAN — A massive elk herd was spotted crossing the road south of Bozeman Wednesday morning, Jan 8, 2024.

Michelle Dralle shared the video with us and said she spotted the elk from her kitchen window around 10 a.m. on Wednesday. She caught the elk as they crossed South Cottonwood Road and says they were still coming after five minutes of filming them.

Michelle estimates there were at least 1,000 elk and says, "This is why we all live here. Enjoy!"