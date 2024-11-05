Voters share views on safety as Gallatin County Sheriff talks Election Day plans

BOZEMAN — On Tuesday, dropping off a ballot will be top of mind for a lot of people. But another thing people are going to be talking about? Safety. I spoke to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office to see what, if any, extra measures they may be taking on Election Day.

Before I met up with the sheriff, I went to the Gallatin County Courthouse, where a line of voters made its way out the front doors and down Main Street. I spoke to Wiley Miller, a second-time voter here in the Valley, and asked if he’s feeling safe this election year.

“I don't know. It’ll be interesting to see what happens after the election. I think there’s going to be some events that take place. Hopefully peaceful,” says Wiley.

I also spoke to Annalisa, a first-time voter here in Gallatin County. I asked if she was hoping to see extra law enforcement out tomorrow.

She told me, “I think it would be smart."

I was curious if local law enforcement is ramping up the numbers for election day. So, I headed to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s office to chat with Sheriff Dan Springer.

“We just want to make sure our presence is known, but not overwhelming,” says Sheriff Springer. “So we do have deputies out. They are aware of the precincts. They know which locations they’re in. Same with the City of Bozeman. Same with MSU Police. They’ve all been briefed on this."

The sheriff tells me there will also be a deputy at the courthouse on Election Day.

“And that’s typically where we see some of our problems. We have to shut the line down at 8 p.m. If you’re in line at 8 p.m., you’ll have the opportunity to vote. But that’s where we kind of draw the line. Anyone that comes in after that won’t get the opportunity,” says the Sheriff.

Springer tells me in the past, voters have been understanding of this rule.

“What I've found is that most of the people within Gallatin County are pretty reasonable. We can have competing points of views and not have some kind of large-scale argument,” says the sheriff.

But, if you were still worried about any sort of emergency situation breaking out?

“Any kind of emergency plan? They've been planned out for years depending on different scenarios. We have a number of people we can call in if we had to. But for the most part, we don't expect that to be the problem,” Springer says.

As we enter election day, Sheriff Springer says the main thing to keep in mind?

“Get out there and vote. That's the primary issue, is make sure your voice is being heard. And then respect everyone else's voice. Your voice is not going to be the same as everyone else's. Respect one another, and we’ll be ok,” says the sheriff.

And voting is what everyone waiting in this mile-long line is determined to do.

“How long have you been waiting in this line?” I asked Wiley.

“About 45 minutes. And I think I have another 45 to go. You know, I’m waiting in this line, but voting is important. So I’m willing to do it. Willing to wait and make it happen."