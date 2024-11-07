Voters say no to Gallatin County tax increases, approve Bozeman's plastic ban

BOZEMAN — Across Gallatin County, voters rejected an increase in property taxes at the county level in Belgrade and in Bozeman; meanwhile, Bozeman voters did pass a ban on single-use plastics.

“Many entities to get where we are. And we are very pleased that it passed,” says Terri Quartaro, a leader with the Initiative to Ban Single Use Plastics.

Quartaro is a leader behind the movement to pass a ban on single-use plastics in the city. More than 13,000 people voted in favor.

“A first in the nation that a plastic ban has come through an initiative process,” says Quartaro.

The win for the group came after legal battles with the city.

“We've been working on this since last March, so, and march ahead we did,” says Quartaro.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Bozeman Mayor Terry Cunningham said the following:

“The City Commission is on the record as saying that we would support and enact a single-use plastic ban if given the opportunity to do so. The citizens of Bozeman have spoken loud and clear on the subject. We look forward to taking the next steps on this important issue.”

TAX QUESTIONS ON THE BALLOT FAILED THROUGHOUT GALLATIN COUNTY

“I don't think we're necessarily surprised,” says Gallatin County Commissioner Jennifer Boyer.

Gallatin County’s proposed 0.2% motor tax increase failed with more than 33,000 voters rejecting it.

“There's a lot of tax fatigue. And we understand that a lot,” says Boyer.

Central Valley Fire District, Bozeman Police, and Bozeman Fire also saw their levies to hire and pay firefighters and police fail. Bozeman’s effort to pay for a fourth fire station was also falling behind.

In a statement, Bozeman's Interim City Manager Chuck Winn said: “While we are disappointed, we respect and understand the difficult choices people faced as they made this decision. The two questions were big asks, and these are challenging times for many in our community."

Central Valley Fire District’s Fire Chief Jay Wittwer felt similar disappointment.

“While the results were not as hoped, CVFD remains committed to providing essential fire protection, emergency medical services, and community risk reduction services for our area,” says Wittwer.

Both the county and the departments were looking to more engagement with residents on how to move forward.

“We could put it on the ballot again and try to get the information out,” says Boyer.

Belgrade voters did approve a swap between the City of Belgrade and the Belgrade School District on a land swap.