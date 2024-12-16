Vigil held for Megan Stedman nearly a year after she was found murdered; alleged killer awaits trial

On Saturday, family members of Megan Stedman held a vigil marking the one-year anniversary of Megan's disappearance on Dec. 15, 2023.

Megan was found murdered on Jan. 12, 2024, in an RV in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Her ex-boyfriend, Chris Foiles, is currently in custody in Gallatin County and awaiting trial on homicide and other charges.

MTN's Meghan Elaine spoke with some of those, including Megan’s sister, who attended the vigil in Bozeman: