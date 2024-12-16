Watch Now
Vigil held for Megan Stedman nearly a year after she was found murdered; alleged killer awaits trial

Megan Stedman disappeared from the Bozeman/Livingston area on Dec. 15, 2023 and was found murdered in an RV in Idaho Falls on Jan. 12. 2024.
On Saturday, family members of Megan Stedman held a vigil marking the one-year anniversary of Megan's disappearance on Dec. 15, 2023, as Chris Folies, her alleged killer, awaits trial.
On Saturday, family members of Megan Stedman held a vigil marking the one-year anniversary of Megan's disappearance on Dec. 15, 2023.

Megan was found murdered on Jan. 12, 2024, in an RV in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Her ex-boyfriend, Chris Foiles, is currently in custody in Gallatin County and awaiting trial on homicide and other charges.

MTN's Meghan Elaine spoke with some of those, including Megan’s sister, who attended the vigil in Bozeman:

Vigil held for murdered Montana woman a year after her disappearance

