USPS-run Post Office opening in Big Sky mid-July

BIG SKY — Big Sky residents are about to get a new post office—this time, one that's run by the federal government. It's something that residents up in Big Sky have said has been a long time coming.

“It's been great. Every time I needed a package. Everything got delivered,” says Big Sky Resident John Richardson.

Richardson has lived in Big Sky for more than a decade. He’s heard of the idea of a new post office facility, but it was just this week when he saw the new location.

“They've been talking about it for a while, moving into a bigger space. I didn't realize it was going to be like a federal takeover. I don't really know what kind of difference that's going to make,” says Richardson.

Al Malinowski helps run the current contracted post office but says the new facility will be run by the United States Postal Service.

“In the new facility, they will be USPS employees. They will be operating the facility just like in Gallatin Gateway,” says Malinowski.

The new facility will be around 5,000 square feet, which is around twice the size of the current space.

“More than double the number of post office boxes that we have that will allow a lot of our customers who currently have,” Malinowski.

Malinowski says the new location will allow Big Sky and Gallatin Canyon residents to get mail at their convenience.

“In a federal post office, the community's going to have more services available to them than what our currently, we don't have access to a lot of their technology,” says Malinowski. “That will enable a lot of people to get their packages after hours, which will be a nice convenience.

As Big Sky continues to grow, the new facility will allow residents to get their mail more easily.

“We’ve been one of the rare communities where you move into town, and it's not easy to get your mail right off the bat. So this will enable people to get that,” Malinowski says.

Malinowski says with any new change comes some growing pains.

“We've been patient to try to get to this process. It's taken a lot of time. I suspect that there will be some challenges in the transition as well. So I guess my message to people in the community is to be patient,” says Malinowski.

The last day the current location will be open is July 12. The new Post Office will open on July 15.