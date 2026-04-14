UPDATE: Boy struck while riding bicycle recovering in Salt Lake City hospital

BOZEMAN — The boy injured this weekend after being reportedly struck by a vehicle is now recovering in a Salt Lake City hospital, according to social media posts by his mother.

The crash occurred at Babcock and Hunter's Way on Sunday, April 12, 2026.

According to Desiree McCann, her son Elliott suffered severe injuries: five broken ribs, a broken collarbone, pulmonary contusions, and multiple lacerations, and serious trauma to his lung that doctors are closely monitoring in the ICU.

Elliott's head reportedly has deep road injuries from being dragged between the car and the pavement. His mother stated that his entire body is carrying the weight of the accident — bruised, broken, and hurting.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Elliott and his family, and more than $16,000 has been raised to date.

In earlier reporting, Bozeman police have contacted the adult driver involved in the crash. Investigators say several witnesses observed the incident, and the cause remains under investigation.

"It's kind of a whole community effort. We don't want to put blame on anybody until we know all the facts," said Hal Richardson, Patrol Captain for Bozeman Police. "As long as people are paying attention and not distracted by what is in front of them. Both the motoring public and the walking and biking public as well."

The accident occurred just over a month after a 39-year-old Bozeman woman died while crossing a road on the same side of town.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.