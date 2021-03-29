UM Western Experience One: International instructors add depth for Western students

DILLON — On today's Montana This Morning, Chet talked to business professor Christian Gilde about a cooperative program currently going on, at the Montana Western Campus.

The Foundation for Experience One is helping fund this effort, which includes instructors from Victoria University in Melbourne, Australia actually teaching some classes at Montana Western. Gilde says a group from Victoria University visited Montana Western several years ago to learn about the school’s block teaching system known as Experience One. Victoria is now also using a block teaching system.

Gilde notes that having access to international instructors makes the educational experience for Montana Western students much more usable in the real world. Being able to do it without leaving Dillon is what makes this program so special.

Next week we conclude this month-long series by talking with one of the professors involved in this effort, from Victoria University.

RELATED:

UM Western Experience One: Students get rare experience with Handlos

MT Western's Experience One unique in US

Montana Western's retiring chancellor excited for future of Experience One

UM Western's Experience One: Technology and leadership combine for classroom experience

