UM Western's Experience One: Technology and leadership combine for classroom experience

DILLON — The third installment of our Western Experience month-long series focuses on Debbie Huber, a business instructor at Montana Western. She’s using funds from the Foundation for Experience One to open up the entire state of Montana to her class. She’s using technology to link her classroom to members of the Leadership Montana organization and having them facilitate some class time.

Huber notes that the pandemic has been challenging for her classes, but the ability to use technology that’s come from it now a benefit in this case.

She notes that the Experience One curriculum plan that Montana Western uses is the only way a class like hers can use this idea. She says it would not be possible in a traditional 50-minute class period. Experience One has students meet for one class every day, for several hours each day for a few weeks.

The Foundation for Experience One recently received a donation of $250,000 from Steve and Gretchen Burke. That donation assures classes like Huber’s can continue on the Montana Western campus in Dillon.

