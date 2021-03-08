Montana Western's retiring chancellor excited for future of Experience One

MTN News continues our look at Experience One on the Montana Western campus.

Recently, the University of Montana Western Foundation received a $250,000 donation from Steve and Gretchen Burke, and on Monday we talked with Chancellor Beth Weatherby and Foundation Director Roxanne Engellant about the effect of this size donation on the Experience One program.

Chancellor Weatherby also spoke about how it feels to be leaving the program she championed on solid footing, since she announced earlier this year that she is retiring the end of this school year.

