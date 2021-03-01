MT Western's Experience One unique in US

DILLON — MTN News started a month-long series of interviews from the Montana Western campus this morning.

The school uses a curriculum program known as Experience One. It’s unique in this country.

The Foundation for Experience One recently received a $250,000.00 donation from Steve and Gretchen Burke.

This morning we talked with Chancellor Beth Weatherby and Foundation Director Roxanne Engellant about the beginnings of the Foundation.

This series will air every Monday morning into April.