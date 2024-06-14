U.S. Bank reopens downtown branch in historic Bozeman building

BOZEMAN — U.S. Bank celebrated its grand re-opening in downtown Bozeman on Thursday.

The new Main Street branch is tucked inside the old National Building. Once covered in white stucco after a 70s-era remodel, the building has been returned to its former glory.

But the interior is different than other banks, lacking barricaded teller desks and instead filled with a cozy seating area. Bank officials say they hope to further reach the community this way.

“I think when you look at the community and what banks can do—we're talking about helping families get into their first home. We're talking about people getting into an automobile so they can drive to their dream job. Or even helping small businesses launch their new business. And so it's a lot of impactful pieces we can help with,” says Kevin Krohn, Montana’s Market Leader at U.S. Bank.

The branch is officially open and will be offering a range of services to its patrons.

Krohn says they're excited to reinvest in the Bozeman community.