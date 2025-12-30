Tuesday Headlines: Dec. 30, 2025

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Tuesday morning forecast: Dec. 30, 2025

TOP HEADLINES:

3 Killed after car collides with semi-truck on Interstate 90 near Drummond

Judge orders release of closed-hearing transcript in Charlie Kirk murder case

Trump suggests Venezuelan dock explosion linked to smuggling crackdown

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here's a collection of what happened on December 30 throughout history:

🔥 MAJOR HISTORICAL EVENTS

1903 - The Iroquois Theater Fire in Chicago killed over 600 people, making it the deadliest single-building fire in U.S. history. Blocked fire exits and lack of fire safety plans caused most deaths.

1922 - The Soviet Union (USSR) was officially formed, uniting Russia and several other republics under communist rule.

1943 - Indian freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose raised the Indian flag at Port Blair, Andaman, declaring it the first Indian territory liberated from British rule.

1853 - The Gadsden Purchase was signed, with the United States acquiring nearly 30,000 square miles of northern Mexican territory.

1896 - Filipino national hero José Rizal was executed by Spanish colonial authorities in Manila, sparking outrage that helped fuel the Philippine Revolution.

1968 - The first-ever Led Zeppelin live performance was captured on tape at Gonzaga University (originally advertised as "The Vanilla Fudge, with Len Zefflin").

⭐ FAMOUS BIRTHS

1984 - LeBron James, widely considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time

1975 - Tiger Woods, legendary professional golfer and one of the most successful athletes in sports history

1986 - Ellie Goulding, British singer-songwriter known for hits like "Lights" and "Love Me Like You Do"

1865 - Rudyard Kipling, British author and Nobel Prize winner, famous for "The Jungle Book" and "If—"

1942 - Michael Nesmith, musician and songwriter with The Monkees, known for wearing his signature wool hat

1945 - Davy Jones, British singer and actor, heartthrob member of The Monkees (shares birthday with bandmate Michael Nesmith!)

1879 - Ramana Maharshi, revered Indian sage and spiritual teacher

1819 - Theodor Fontane, German novelist and poet

💔 NOTABLE DEATHS

2022 - Barbara Walters (age 93), groundbreaking broadcast journalist who hosted Today, 20/20, and The View

2020 - Dawn Wells (age 82), beloved actress who played Mary Ann on Gilligan's Island

2006 - Saddam Hussein (age 69), former Iraqi dictator, executed for crimes against humanity

1971 - Vikram Sarabhai (age 52), known as the "Father of India's Space Program"

1916 - Grigori Rasputin (age 47), the mysterious "mad monk" who influenced the Russian royal family

1896 - José Rizal (age 35), Philippine national hero and reform movement leader

1944 - Romain Rolland (age 78), French author and Nobel Prize winner

🌟 FASCINATING FACTS

December 30 falls under the zodiac sign Capricorn

People born on this day have Blue Topaz as their birthstone

It's the 364th day of the year (365th in leap years) with only one day left until New Year's Eve

Two Monkees bandmates - Michael Nesmith and Davy Jones - were both born on December 30 (different years)

The date has seen both the formation of the USSR (1922) and the execution of a dictator (2006)

