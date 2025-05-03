PRAY — Imagine owning your own town. You could be the mayor, mailman, general store owner, or whatever your heart desires. And, of course, here in Montana that opportunity is very real—because for the price of $2.6 million, you could be the proud owner of the town of Pray in Park County.

This town might be small—a whopping 5 acres with a population of 1 family—but Pray is large in history.

“Pray was founded in 1907 by Valentine Eggar. And it was named after a congressman named Charels Nelson Pray,” Michael Rutkowski informs me.

Michael is the realtor who put Pray on the market. As an Emigrant resident, Michael says this little town has always been a staple in the Paradise Valley community.

“The town itself, the general store was about the only place where you could get any services of any kind,” says Michael.

Although nowadays the general store is a bit less functional, the original bronze post office boxes have helped keep history alive. While the new post office, which was built in 1998, has helped keep Pray’s zip code alive. Michael tells me since 1907 one family has been responsible for running Pray. The last member of the family to inherit this town?

“Barbara Tims Walker. Who was kind of a fixture in the valley, very well known,” says Michael.

Watch to learn more about the history of Pray, MT:

Town of Pray hits the market again, this time with a price tag of $2.6 million

Michael helped Barbara sell Pray in 2018 for around $480,000. That buyer added some new additions to the town: modern cabins, a septic system, and a renovated home. But the buyer has moved out of state. So, the town of Pray is back on the market for $2.6 million.

“We started heavily marketing it just three weeks ago, and we’ve gotten hundreds of calls from around the world. It kind of went a little viral for a bit,” Michael shares.

But no buyers yet. Michael tells me in the meantime, he’s been fixing up the general store in hopes of opening an antique shop, bringing some life back to Pray.

“I see Pray as a future community. This used to be the spot where people would come shopping, and they would weigh their babies on the meat scale. So, if we can sell to an owner who is ready to make this a spot with services for the community? That would be the highest and best use for this property.”