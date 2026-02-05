Thursday Headlines: February 5, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026:

TOP HEADLINES:

Daren Abbey convicted of killing Dustin Kjersem at remote campsite in October 2024; DNA evidence from beer cans led to arrest

'A precious dream': Bozeman's Iconic Baxter to reopen as boutique hotel

New Butte supportive housing project designed to prevent homelessness

From Social Media to Headlines — Why Detecting AI News Is Getting Harder

CDL training in Butte emphasizes road safety

Daren Abbey sentenced to 100 years in prison for killing Dustin Kjersem near Big Sky

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Notable Historical Events for February 5th

Ancient & Medieval Times

2 BC - Caesar Augustus was granted the title "Pater Patriae" (Father of the Fatherland) by the Roman Senate

756 - An Lushan proclaimed himself Emperor of China, founding the short-lived Yan dynasty during a major rebellion

1594 - Henry IV of France (Henry of Navarre) converted from Protestantism to Catholicism at Tours, famously saying, "Paris is well worth a Mass."

17th-19th Centuries

1777 - Georgia became the first U.S. state to abolish primogeniture and entail inheritance practices, promoting more democratic land distribution

1859 - Alexandru Ioan Cuza was elected as prince of both Moldavia and Wallachia, creating the foundation for modern Romania

1869 - The "Welcome Stranger," the largest alluvial gold nugget in history, was discovered in Victoria, Australia

1885 - King Leopold II of Belgium established the Congo as his personal possession, beginning a dark chapter in colonial history

20th Century & Modern Era

1901 - J.P. Morgan incorporated U.S. Steel, creating the world's first billion-dollar corporation

1917 - Mexico adopted its current constitution, establishing the separation of powers

1919 - Charlie Chaplin, Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks, and D.W. Griffith founded United Artists Corporation

1971 - Apollo 14 astronauts Alan Shepard and Edgar Mitchell landed on the Moon

2019 - Pope Francis became the first Pope to visit and perform mass in the Arabian Peninsula during his visit to Abu Dhabi

Famous Births

Political & Military Leaders

1788 - Sir Robert Peel, British Prime Minister who founded the modern police force (the "Bobbies")

1800 - Millard Fillmore, 13th President of the United States

1840 - Hiram Maxim, inventor of the Maxim machine gun

Entertainment & Sports

1985 - Cristiano Ronaldo, Portuguese football superstar and five-time Ballon d'Or winner

1948 - Christopher Guest, acclaimed actor and director ("This Is Spinal Tap")

1946 - Charlotte Rampling, acclaimed English actress

Science & Innovation

1914 - Alan Lloyd Hodgkin, Nobel Prize-winning physiologist who helped explain nerve impulses

1943 - Nolan Bushnell, founder of Atari and pioneer of the video game industry

Notable Deaths

Historical Figures

1661 - The Shunzhi Emperor of China, second emperor of the Qing dynasty

1881 - Thomas Carlyle, influential Scottish philosopher and historian

1993 - Joseph L. Mankiewicz, legendary Hollywood director ("All About Eve," "Cleopatra")

Recent Notable Passings

2016 - Maurice White, founder and leader of Earth, Wind & Fire

2019 - Albert Finney, acclaimed British actor ("Tom Jones," "Murder on the Orient Express")

Cultural & Social Milestones

1870 - The U.S. ratified the 15th Amendment, prohibiting the denial of voting rights based on race

1922 - The Royal Observatory at Greenwich began broadcasting the famous "BBC pips" time signals

1994 - Byron De La Beckwith was convicted of assassinating civil rights leader Medgar Evers (31 years after the crime)

2004 - Mark Zuckerberg launched "The Facebook" from his Harvard University dorm room

Interesting Tidbits

February 5th is the 36th day of the year, with 329 days remaining (330 in leap years)

People born on this date are Aquarians, sharing the zodiac sign with famous innovators and revolutionaries

