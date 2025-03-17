Thousands of racers 'Run to the Pub' to celebrate St. Patrick's Day weekend in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — A Saint Patrick's Day tradition kicked off early Saturday morning as thousands of runners made their way through the streets of downtown for the annual Run to the Pub.

“Our first one was 2011,” says Danielle Nafziger.

Nafziger and her friends were among the many groups of family and friends for the annual Run to the Pub.

“So we're having a reunion right now. And we've done races together for years,” says Nafziger.

Matthew Goolsby was one of the many decked out in Irish pride.

“I mean, I love dressing up for races like this,” says Goolsby. “It's always just a fun time. it's a great running community out here. Everybody's so into the race and it's a beautiful area to run in.”

Race director Tyler Wilkinson says thousands turned out for the run.

"We had over 2,600 runners this year,” says Wilkinson. “We're bringing in, I think, 42 states this year.”

Troy Wilson and family made the drive from Missoula with signs in hand to surprise their son running in the race.

“My son's a student at the university, and he's running in the run today. Just our signs and surprising him,” says Wilson.

And after the run, the festivities continued downtown.

“There's always a party somewhere on Saint Patrick's Day. Everyone's festive, dressed in green,” says Goolsby.