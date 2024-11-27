The Rock Cafe provides free Thanksgiving lunch for Bozeman High School students

BOZEMAN — Cranberry turkey sliders, cheesy garlic mashed potatoes, stuffing, and pumpkin pie are all the fixings for a Thanksgiving lunch.

Manager Rhonda Cahill at the Rock Cafe across from Bozeman High School is serving free food for high schoolers Tuesday afternoon.

"They are teenagers, hungry, and we want to feed their stomachs and win their hearts. And so that's why we call food is the sixth love language," Cahill says.

Since 2005, the Rock Cafe has been a dining option for students. However, it isn't just a place to hang out and eat.

"A family had lost their daughter in a drug deal gone bad. They then had the motivation to provide a place that high schoolers could always have a place to go after school so no other could go through that," Cahill says.

Cahill is happy to serve the students and also be a listening ear.

"That tries to offer a consistent, safe space for high schoolers to have adults who are here, who care, who listen, who can help with school and also provide affordable or free meals for kids who need it," Cahill says.

Sisters Mechelle and Jaedyn Venmore come to the Rock every day.

"It is just a place to hang out with your friends and stuff," Venmore says.

"Yes! Especially from Rhonda, we love Rhonda. She's the best," her sister responds.

Students crowd around for the free food and fancy coffees. For some students, it's a special treat, and for others, it's their only chance to celebrate Thanksgiving.

"This is their Thanksgiving; some of the kids don't enjoy holiday breaks because they don't have adults who have eyes on them, or they don't have consistent food. Or other things that we can imagine where home life is rough," Cahill says.

And as Cahill looks to the organization's future, she is hoping for an expansion.

"Eventually, the funds will be raised to open a Rock by GHS and hopefully have a Rock 2.0. So that is something we are hoping to build a campaign to get land there in the next short period of time. And have those kids have a place, too," Cahill says.