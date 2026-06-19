BOZEMAN — Meet Charles: A "super-senior-kitty," according to Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter in Bozeman.

Charles is a playful, energetic domestic short-hair mix that Heart of the Valley outreach manager, Madi Carlson guesstimates is 12-years-old.

WATCH: Meet Charles — a senior cat with big love and no teeth! Could you give him his forever home?

Tails to Adoption: Meet Charles, a senior cat looking for a quiet retirement home

According to Carlson, volunteers like herself can usually estimate a cat's age by examining their teeth, but for Charles...

"He does not have any teeth," said Carlson. "And, he knows it."

Instead of affectionate gentle nibbles, Charles uses his gums.

"He's very sweet," said Carlson. "He can be shy at first, and if he gets over-stimulated he will definitely show you some gums."

Charles has been at Heart of the Valley since the beginning of May. Carlson said he was transferred from Yellowston Valley Animal Shelter (YVAS) in Billings.

"We're hoping to get him to a quiet retirement home," explained Carlson.

To learn more about Charles and other animals in need of a forever home, head on over to Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter.

