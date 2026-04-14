Still working on your taxes? Consider filing for an extension

BOZEMAN — Wednesday is Tax Day, and if you haven’t filed your taxes yet, you might want to consider an extension.

Filing a federal extension in the state of Montana gives you an automatic extra six months. But, according to H&R Block tax specialist Steffanie Haring, it’s best to file as soon as possible, even with the six month extension, due to the possibility of penalties and interest.

Haring says she generally recommends people start working on their taxes in January, even if they don’t have all of their forms. She adds that it is not uncommon to file for an extension.

“If you don’t have all of your documents or you don’t have all the information you need, it’s better to wait and file a complete and accurate return, versus just kind of faking it and sending it off,” said Haring.

To file an extension, visit this link.