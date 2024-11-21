Spirit of the West Marching Band getting ready to hype up crowd at Cat-Griz game

BOZEMAN — Ahead of the Cat-Griz game this Saturday, it's not only the football teams practicing—the Spirit of the West Marching Band is also getting ready for the Brawl of the Wild. Each instrument comes together to play one beautiful melody to provide a great game day experience.

“You know, it's always the one game every season that we like, look forward to so much,” says senior Jordan Jensen.

Members of the Spirit of the West marching band filled Bobcat Stadium on Wednesday as they warm up for the big game.

“So much more is at stake for that game. And to just know that we're a part of the atmosphere helping the Cats give it their all,” says Jensen.

Jensen sees the music as vital to the game.

“I think morale is really important for the audience and for our team. You know, it's 'We got to keep kicking butt.' And it's hard to do that when you're not feeling,” says Jensen.

Senior Carrie Babcock says there is tons of suspense with this centuries-long rivalry.

“You don't really know what's going to happen. The Griz sometimes win, the Cats sometimes win. So, it's a lot more intense,” says Babcock.

Montana native Amanda Fichter grew up with the rivalry around her.

“I’m a born and raised Montanan, so I've heard about this rivalry before I even realized what football was,” says Fichter.

Now, she's a part of it.

“Seeing that rivalry in person has been the best part,” says Fichter.

This matchup is something band members all look forward to every year.

“Cat-Griz is the craziest, biggest, most fun game,” says Babcock. “I really have fun with the rivalry.”

They say music brings fans and the team together.

“It’s so much fun. Especially when the Cats score a touchdown and we get to the fight song and all the fans are all in it,” says Babcock.

They say their instruments help them be a part of something bigger, something they hold with pride.

“That's something to be proud of, that we come into the stadium, and we bring that sense of energy and that sense of kind of like class,” says Babcock.

“Honestly so cool. And awesome to be a part of something that you can be proud of yourself,” says Jensen.

Each one of them, coming together to be a part of something bigger.

“I am a part of a bigger collective of 200 people who are marching on a field, who make shapes and make cool music that our audience wants to hear,” says Fichter.