BUTTE, Mont. — What do an Irish author, a world-famous director and the city of Butte have in common? A novel, which is set in Butte, is the inspiration for an upcoming major motion picture, and it’s got folks pretty excited in the Mining City.

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Spielberg film

Deadline first reported that Steven Spielberg will be directing his first western based on the novel The Heart in Winter. Irish author Kevin Barry was in Butte last year to promote the novel, a comedic love story set in 1890s Butte.

News of the planned Spielberg film has the book flying off the shelves at a local bookstore.

“We sold out almost all of everything in one day yesterday. This is our very last one, we had five,” Isle of Books employee Nicolette Reams said.

The bookstore is planning to order more copies of The Heart in Winter to meet demand.

The film, which will star Cillian Murphy and Jessie Buckley, is expected to be released in 2028. Specific filming locations have not been announced.