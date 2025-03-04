BIG SKY — On Monday, Special Olympics of Montana held its winter sports competition. Lots of folks were smiling and cheering as they competed in winter sports in Big Sky.

Watch the story here:

Special Olympics athletes hit the slopes in Big Sky for 2025 Winter Games

Sean Fitzgerald is the winter games coordinator for the Special Olympics of Montana. This is the 16th year the Winter Special Olympics has occurred at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky.

“What I really love about this event and this competition is the smiles. We do it for the smiles, and when you see these competitors coming through the race gates having the best day of their lives, especially at the award ceremonies, it is just electric,” Fitzgerald says.

As athletes of all ages enjoy the winter wonderland, I asked some of them about their day on the slopes.

“Skiing is super fun, and I love it so much,” says athlete Gracee.

Athlete Sara enjoys being cheered on and spending time with friends.

“I love the volunteers and the athletes, too!” Sara says.

With more than 65 athletes and 75 volunteers, the day is jam-packed with winter sports. A few dance parties are scattered throughout the day. One could say fun is the name of the game.

Athlete Ruth Spinelli tells me her love for Special Olympics extends so far that she is the chief athlete advisor at Montana State University's Champions Club.

Fitzgerald says athletes have been practicing all year with the help of Bozeman nonprofit Eagle Mount.

“There is so much that they give in preparation to come and compete,” Fitzgerald says.

Fitzgerald wants folks at home to know, “We could always use new athletes or volunteers. If you see this and want to get involved, by all means, we would love to come and have you join us.”

These athletes are sharing positive vibes and good times on the mountain.

“Hey, you got this! I know it might be hard at first, but I think you can do it. I know you can. Just believe in yourself and do your best,” Gracee says.