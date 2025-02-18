Snow removal pros in Bozeman staying busy with recent winter weather

BOZEMAN — With the heavy snowfall Bozeman has seen in the last couple of weeks, I'm checking in with local plowers to see how the job has been.

"There’s just been a lot of snow this past couple weeks, it's been pretty crazy," says Trey Layman.

Layman works for Linden Landscaping Services, and though their typical projects include things like lawn maintenance and irrigation, lately snow removal has kept them busy.

"Last week was pretty crazy—we were out for like 15 hours throughout the day and then you go home and sleep for 6-8 hours and then you get back up and start at 5 o'clock in the morning," he says.

Layman says they mostly focus on business and some residential snow removal—using a small fleet of plowers to get the job done.

"We have three trucks set up with these large plows. And then we have a salter on the back. And then for sidewalks, you use blowers or sidewalk machines with blades on the front of them."

Trey says subzero temps both helped and hindered the snow removal process.

"So, it stops it from being icy to start with, it just flakes up and you can actually clear it down to the sidewalk. The biggest problem is our piles, they’re obviously not melting, and they’re stacked up in people's way. So, we do our best to move those as we can," he says.

According to the National Weather Service, Bozeman has seen about 6 inches of snow in the last 72 hours. And the snow left on the ground is around 23 inches.

"We try to plow to the west because the wind blows from the east a lot of the time. And then it starts drifting up on sidewalks and then you’ve got two feet of snow on sidewalks," Layman says.

I asked Trey how can residents help make plowing easier for them?

"Last week if you didn't move your car, you’re probably blocked in, you probably need a tow. We do help people with that. We push cars out all day long. It happens, everyone helps, it’s Montana so we’re used to it. But if you can move your car at least once from 10 to 3, especially if you're parked on the street, I'd recommend moving at least once," he says.