Smoke and heat can be a hiker's worst nightmare. Here's what health officials advise to stay healthy

BOZEMAN — I visited the College M trail on Friday, a popular Bozeman hike where the parking lot is usually stuffed throughout the summer. But Friday, it was practically empty. So, let's talk about why.

“It’s very empty here today,” I asked one hiker, “why do you think that is?”

They told me, “Well, I wondered about that. I didn’t know if it was the heat or the smoke.”

If you live in Bozeman, you’ve probably noticed by now it’s a little smoky. And combined with this heat wave we’re facing with temperatures being in the 90s over the last week, recreators are not too happy.

I asked another hiker, “It’s pretty smokey today; did you notice that at all?”

And he confirmed: “I did. That definitely makes it harder to breathe. If I had done this hike about a week ago, it probably would’ve been a lot easier on the breathing scale."

According to our Chief Meteorologist Mike Heard, the smoke we’re seeing here in Bozeman is coming from two different sources. Some Oregon wildfires, as well as a large fire near Canyon Ferry, that’s now grown to be more than 10,000 acres.

The air quality in Bozeman on Friday was moderate, so I went to the Health Department to see how concerning that should be for recreators around town.

“Hot and smoky conditions definitely are considerations people should think about when they’re going out. It’s really important for you to individually assess your own risk in those situations. As some individuals are more susceptible to heat and smoke,” says Travis Horton.

Travis Horton is the Director of Environmental Health for the Gallatin City-County Health Department. He told me when the air quality is moderate, if you’re out on a hike that lasts more than an hour, to monitor sensitive groups and limit vigorous activities.

According to Montana Health and Wildfire, smoke can increase the risk of respiratory illness and infection, such as bronchitis, asthma, pneumonia, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Others may experience cardiovascular issues and even heart attacks.

Travis told me to keep yourself safe in smoky conditions, check air quality before you head out, limit your time on the trail, and wear a mask if you’re still concerned. And then, there’s the heat.

“Generally for the heat, consider going out in the parts of the day that are cooler. Mornings or afternoons. When you’re out, utilize light color, lightweight clothing that’s loose fitting to keep you cool. Rest often, and pace yourself,” says Travis.

Which is advice one hiker I spoke with followed on Friday: “I walked and basically stopped in every shady patch I could find.”

For Montana’s smoke forecast visit this website: https://deq.mt.gov/air/Programs/smokeforecasts

here are two more resources for more information on symptoms and risk factors of wildfire smoke:

https://www.cdc.gov/wildfires/risk-factors/index.html

https://dphhs.mt.gov/AirQuality/SmokefromFires