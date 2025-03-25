BOZEMAN — Smiles Across Montana is a nonprofit dedicated to eliminating oral health disparities across the Treasure State. This week, Smiles Across Montana is providing a free clinic in Bozeman in hopes of reaching people who don’t have dental insurance and need a registered dental hygienist or dentist.

Watch Matt's full interview with Crystal Spring from Smiles Across Montana:

Smiles Across Montana to provide free clinic in Bozeman

The clinic is free and open to the public and will be running at Grace Bible Church near campus March 26-28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, March 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Smiles Across Montana team will provide exams, cleanings, x-rays, extractions, fillings, and restorative services for people who would like or need it.

To guarantee an appointment, you can visit their website. Walk-ins are available during the clinic hours listed above.