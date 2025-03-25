Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Smiles Across Montana to provide free clinic in Bozeman

The clinic is free and open to the public and will be running at Grace Bible Church near campus March 26-28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, March 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
smiles across america mtm 2025.jpg
MTN News
smiles across america mtm 2025.jpg
Posted

BOZEMAN — Smiles Across Montana is a nonprofit dedicated to eliminating oral health disparities across the Treasure State. This week, Smiles Across Montana is providing a free clinic in Bozeman in hopes of reaching people who don’t have dental insurance and need a registered dental hygienist or dentist.

Watch Matt's full interview with Crystal Spring from Smiles Across Montana:

Smiles Across Montana to provide free clinic in Bozeman

The clinic is free and open to the public and will be running at Grace Bible Church near campus March 26-28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, March 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Smiles Across Montana team will provide exams, cleanings, x-rays, extractions, fillings, and restorative services for people who would like or need it.

To guarantee an appointment, you can visit their website. Walk-ins are available during the clinic hours listed above.

More Local News from KBZK

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader