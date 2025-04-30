Sheriff's Office identifies person found dead in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said a woman was found dead east of Bozeman on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

The Sheriff's Office said in a media release that the woman has been identified as Bozeman resident Lisa Gillette; her next of kin have been notified.

According to the release, deputies and emergency medical personnel responded around 2 p.m. on Tuesday to a report of a dead body in the Moffit Gulch area. Gillette was reportedly found dead at the scene.

The release says foul play is not suspected at this time, but the investigation will continue until the Sheriff/Coroner determines the cause and manner of death.

The Sheriff's Office extended its "deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Gillette during this difficult time."

No further details were released. We will update you if we get more information.