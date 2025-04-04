Sheriff/Coroner confirms death of skier at Big Sky Resort

BOZEMAN — Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner Dan Springer confirmed on Friday the death of a skier at Big Sky Resort on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Springer said in a media release the skier was identified as 63-year-old Jon Lamb of Big Sky. The incident occurred in in the Dakota Bowl, which according to the release is an out-of-bounds area of Big Sky Resort.

Springer said ski patrol found Lamb unresponsive about 200 feet below the ridge at the bottom of a rock field. Ski patrol initiated life-saving measures and transported him to the First Aid Room where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death, according to the release. As the death occurred in Madison County, the Madison County Sheriff's Office has been notified.

Sheriff Springer extended his office's "deepest condolences to the family and friends of Jon Lamb during this time."

No further details were released. We will update you if we get more information.