Setting up for Bozeman's 2nd annual fireworks show

The second annual Bozeman fireworks show is on July 4 at 10 p.m. Big Sky Fireworks pyrotechnicians have spent countless hours crafting this show, a labor of love for the Bozeman community.

The show will last roughly 25 minutes and finish with a grand finale.

The fireworks display cost nearly $35,000, with over 1,000 rounds going off. Each round will display a range between ten differing vibrant colors to light up the night sky.

Russ Dorsey, the lead pyrotechnician for Big Sky Fireworks, also set up for the Butte firework show. He has some tips on where folks can set up for the best viewing point.

“The best viewing points many people think is directly below it with a professional show like what we’re shooting. We recommend a minimum of about a quarter mile at the closest. Up to about a mile away, that will give you the best view without having to crank your head up to the sky too much,” Dorsey says.

The fireworks show is free admission for the public.