Search continues for man reported missing in Lincoln County

LIBBY - A search is continuing for an Illinois man who has been reported missing in Northwest Montana.

U.S. Border Patrol agents notified the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 17 that “they had located a suspicious vehicle in the Northwest Peak area of the Pete Creek drainage,” Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short stated in a news release. The vehicle, a white 2021 Toyota Corolla, was licensed in Illinois and was registered to David Hepfer.

MTN News

Sheriff Short says U.S. Border Patrol agents had investigated to determine if the vehicle was related to an illegal border crossing. The agents contacted Hepfer’s roommate, who told them that Hepfer was supposed to be camping in Northwest Montana.

family photo

The car was found in an unusual location for camping since it wasn’t near any trailhead, campsite, or scenic area, the release states. A phone ping was attempted, which showed no activity for the previous 48 hours.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and members of David Thompson Search and Rescue responded to the area with search dogs and a drone, but weren’t able to find Hepfer. Sheriff Short says it appears that Hepfer left his camping gear and personal belongings inside the car, along with the keys to the vehicle.

family photo

Hepfer has been entered as a missing person, and as of Friday, search efforts were continuing. Hepfer is 35 years old and weighs about 200 pounds. He's tall with blue eyes and has bald short hair along with brown facial hair.

MTN talked with David Hepfer's sister-in-law, Katie Hepfer, who described David as being a spirited individual who's smart, adventurous and "down for anything." She added that David moved to Montana from Chicago after touring the Western U.S. and found that he liked Montana the best.

family photo

Katie, who described David as a "big" hiker, biker and camper, told MTN the family last had contact with David on Sept. 9, noting it wasn't out of the ordinary not to hear from him for a while.

Anyone who sees Hepfer is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 406-293-4112 or text 9-1-1.

- information from Maddie Kiefer included in this report.