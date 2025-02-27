'Save it or Shave it': Montana State fraternity gets new hairdos to raise money for cancer research

BOZEMAN — Here at Montana State University's Sigma Chi fraternity, the brothers are getting new hair-dos at their annual "Save it or Shave it" event.

"Save it or Shave it" is Sigma Chi’s annual fundraiser that allows anyone to vote in the form of donations for members of the fraternity to either save or shave their hair.

“The last day it went from $35 shave, $30 save all the way up to $350 shave, $300 save,” said Julian Kuroiwa.

Julian, a pledge at Sigma Chi, was a bit uneasy about getting his head shaved at first.

“I was a little nervous walking up to the house,” said Julian.

But he quickly warmed up once he was in the barber’s chair.

“How do I look,” said Julian after his big chop.

Julian’s personal connection to the cause was also a motivation for him to shave his head.

“I did lose a grandma to cancer, so that is partly why my parents did donate so much,” said Julian.

All the funds raised go towards a meaningful cause.

“All of our funds, all nationally at Sigma Chi, they all go to Huntsman Cancer Institute. It’s based out of Salt Lake City, so they do great work there; they do cancer research and a lot of other different stuff,” said Tristan Hansch, Philanthropy Chair for Sigma Chi.

The fraternity raised $5,200 at this event alone, but this is just part of their yearly funds raised.

“After the event, we’ll have about 40,000 for the year. We’re hoping to get 50,000 by the end of the year, so we still have some time,” said Hansch.

While the event is a chance for the brothers to have a good time?

“I think they just wanted to see if I could still look so beautiful with my head shaved,” said Julian.

The purpose cuts, or shaves, much deeper than a razor.

“We just want to make research better, find a cause, find an answer, and end cancer for good,” said Julian.