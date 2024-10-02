Safety top of mind as Gallatin High parents kick off practice field fundraising

BOZEMAN — At Gallatin High School, a field across the street from the school currently sits empty. But parents and faculty are looking to fill it with practice fields.

“We actually had a few crashes that have happened. So, it's not ideal when we're all trying to get to Van Winkle or Bobcat Stadium,” says student Grant Vigen.

Vigen is a Gallatin High senior and football quarterback, and many of his classmates are used to traveling across town for football.

“Being able to finish school day and just be able to walk across the road and be able to get ready from there would be huge,” says Vigen.

“I couldn't believe it when I heard that my son had to drive to [practice],” says Gallatin High Parent Kathy Jenkins.

Currently, student-athletes have to practice off campus, sometimes even across town.

“Our soccer teams are practicing at Bozeman Sports Park. Our football teams practicing at Van Winkle Stadium and up at the MSU campus,” says Gallatin High School Principal Erica Schnee.

Citing safety concerns, Gallatin High School is hoping to build two new practice fields and a parking lot.

“Having two additional fields with lights kind of enhances the opportunity to practice in a wider range of time frames,” says Schnee.

Schnee says they are partnering with the City and the District to install a crosswalk to get students across safely.

“School district have been working on a collaboration which would result in a parking lot and one turf practice field across the street at Oak, and a safe crossing for students,” says Schnee.

The school district has already budgeted to build one of the practice fields and the parking lot. Now the Gallatin High Booster Club hopes to raise $2.5 million for the second turf field and lights.

“If we had money tomorrow, we could do that tomorrow. I'm hoping for early winter,” says Jenkins.

Their goal is to raise the money through the winter and get the fields installed by next school year; they are hopeful the new fields will reduce costs for Gallatin.

“Just a maintenance free or reduced maintenance field would be amazing,” says Jenkins.

While Vigen, who’s a senior, won't be able to see the fields during his time at Gallatin, he is hopeful they get installed for future classes.

“As the school has been progressing through the years, keep advancing and having your own football field to practice on would be huge for our guys,” says Vigen.

The Gallatin High Booster Club begins its fundraising on Friday at the football game.