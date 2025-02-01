BELGRADE — Reading opens up a brand new future—that's according to one Saddle Peak Elementary student MTN’s Jane McDonald talked to as part of our “If you give a child a book…” campaign.

Here's a quick look at the book fair we recently hosted at the Belgrade school:

Saddle Peak Elementary students embrace the gift of reading and get free books

Each year, KBZK and the Scripps Howard Fund partner with local schools to reach underserved children living in poverty, with a special focus on the critical kindergarten through third-grade years when children are still learning to read.

To learn more about the annual "If You Give A Child A Book..." campaign and make a donation, visit this link.