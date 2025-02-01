Watch Now
Saddle Peak Elementary students embrace the gift of reading and get free books

MTN's Jane McDonald reads to students at Saddle Peak Elementary during a book fair as part of our "If You Give A Child A Book..." campaign.
BELGRADE — Reading opens up a brand new future—that's according to one Saddle Peak Elementary student MTN’s Jane McDonald talked to as part of our “If you give a child a book…” campaign.

Here's a quick look at the book fair we recently hosted at the Belgrade school:

Each year, KBZK and the Scripps Howard Fund partner with local schools to reach underserved children living in poverty, with a special focus on the critical kindergarten through third-grade years when children are still learning to read.

To learn more about the annual "If You Give A Child A Book..." campaign and make a donation, visit this link.

