Annual 'If You Give A Child A Book...' campaign returns for 2024

Do you have a favorite childhood book? Here's your chance to help children in need discover theirs through the annual "If You Give A Child A Book..." campaign.
Each year, KBZK and the Scripps Howard Fund partner with local schools to reach underserved children living in poverty, with a special focus on the critical kindergarten through third-grade years when children are still learning to read.

To learn more about the annual "If You Give A Child A Book.." campaign and make a donation, visit this link.

