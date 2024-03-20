Rescuers help injured skier caught in avalanche near Hyalite Reservoir

BOZEMAN — A backcountry skier was injured after triggering an avalanche and being carried more than 250 feet on Mt. Blackmore near Hyalite Reservoir on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

According to a Gallatin Media Center release, the skier was ascending the northern ridge of Mt. Blackmore with a partner when they triggered a "substantial" avalanche. The skier suffered a significant leg injury after being engulfed and carried downhill.

The release said the other skier was able to escape by sprinting across the slope out of the avalanche's path. He immediately initiated a beacon search and located his partner at the surface near the bottom of the avalanche path.

Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue

The uninjured skier was able to call Gallatin County 911 before beginning first aid. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (GCSSAR), Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office deputies, an American Medical Response ambulance, and representatives from Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center all responded to the call.

Due to the skier's location and severity of injury, a GCSSAR heli team short-hauled him from the avalanche site to a waiting ambulance at Hyalite Reservoir. He was transported to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The release stated:

Sheriff Dan Springer would like to commend the uninjured skier for his quick action and the pair for having the proper beacons and gear while recreating in terrain where avalanche is possible. He thanks Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center for allowing representatives to go to the incident to evaluate conditions and ensure the safety of rescuers. Finally, Sheriff Springer would like to remind backcountry recreationists that cell service in this incident was a matter of luck, and it is advisable to have a means to communicate with emergency services like a satellite phone or GPS texting service.

After the skier was transported, the helicopter returned to pick up the uninjured skier and the rest of the rescue team.

No further details, including the skier's current condition, were released. We will update you if we get more information.