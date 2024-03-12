Reports: Bozeman's Will Dissly agrees to three-year contract with L.A. Chargers

BILLINGS — Bozeman High grad Will Dissly has agreed to a three-year contract with the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers, according to various reports Tuesday.

The contract is worth $14 million with $10 million guaranteed in the first two years, according to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero.

Dissly, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound tight end out of the University of Washington, was released by the Seattle Seahawks on March 5. Dissly spent six years in Seattle. He appeared in 72 games with 65 starts, catching 127 passes for 1,421 yards and 13 touchdowns.