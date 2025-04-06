BOZEMAN — With a crowd that spanned several downtown city blocks, many who attended Bozeman's “Hands Off” protest on Saturday said it was one of the largest gatherings they have seen.

“I’ve seen too many changes. And we're not willing to let the those be undone,” says Linda Flynn.

Watch the story here:

Protesters fill Main Street for Bozeman's 'Hands Off' protest

Flynn was one of the hundreds that filled several blocks outside the Gallatin County Courthouse on Saturday, April 5.

“I did not anticipate the size of the crowd and how far down the blocks we go,” says Flynn.

People packed on Main Street with signs as part of the national “Hands Off” day of action.

“I’m loving it, that my generation, my peer group, is so well represented,” says Flynn.

The protest in Bozeman was one of dozens taking place across Montana and hundreds across the country.

“If we don’t begin to resist actively and possibly even vehemently, we are going to lose our democracy,” says Lili Stiff.

The protests are in response to President Trump's economic policies and the downsizing of the government by the Department of Government Efficiency.

“This inspired me," says Neil Calavan, holding a sign that read Hands Off Veteran Benefits. "How could they take away from our very soldiers? I'll be damned if I'm not going to stand up here and support them.”

Local issues like the sale of public lands brought Stiff out to the protest.

“The sale of our public lands is highly offensive to me as a Montanan,” says Stiff.

It’s unclear what the exact number of protesters was at the Bozeman protest, but those in attendance said they were grateful for the turnout.

“I've been at other protests—it’s amazing, it’s as far as you can see,” says Stiff.