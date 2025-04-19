Protest held at Montana State University for international students who had visas revoked

BOZEMAN — Friday afternoon, April 18, a protest was held at Montana State University for the three international students whose visas were revoked last week.

The news was sent to students and staff via email last Friday, informing them three international students attending Montana State University have had their F-1 student visa status revoked under the authority of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Friday, around 100 protesters marched from the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse to Montana Hall. Their chants were heard throughout campus, expressing their concerns for the roughly 400 international students who attend MSU. The vast majority of those students are F-1 visa holders.

Tuesday night, a temporary restraining order was placed on the revocation of the MSU students' visas, pursuant to a lawsuit filed by the ACLU. There is no further information on the status of those three international students.