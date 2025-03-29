BOZEMAN — Amid Bozeman's ongoing development, a new boutique hotel proposed for downtown on Mendenhall Street has some area residents concerned.

“How are they considering that, with a space that small, six stories?” asked Deirdre Quinn.

Proposed hotel in downtown Bozeman has some area residents concerned

Quinn has an office right off Mendenhall near the site for the proposed six-story boutique hotel; it would sit in the parking lot behind Open Range, next to Bozeman Creek.

“If that project is presented in a way that is positive where the businesses will stay open to it, maybe we can work together and make it be productive for our downtown,” said Quinn.

Matt Paine owns the property and says the project would benefit downtown.

“By bringing tourists here and having them close to patronize the businesses surrounding it, I thought is the highest and best use for this lot,” Paine said.

“Our downtown can always use more infusion if it's done correctly. you know, in consideration to existing businesses,” said Quinn.

And, what about parking?

“Parking is no new issue. Parking is something that all of us as downtown business owners have experienced forever,” said Quinn.

“Yeah, parking is always a hot issue. We've been allowing everyone in the community to park here for the last several years for free and as have the owners before us,” said Paine.

The hotel is in the early stages—they've submitted a site plan and the city is currently accepting public comment.

“We've all been fortunate to take advantage of the beautiful buildings and the planning and all the effort that has gone into the city for the last century, and we have a responsibility to not abandon that,” said Paine.

If the city approves the proposed hotel, it could be up and running by summer 2027.