Primary election day in Butte-Silver Bow County is quiet but steady

BUTTE — Voters in Butte-Silver Bow County are casting their ballots in a quiet but steady primary election.

Butte-Silver Bow County Clerk and Recorder Cindy Sherman said all candidates in contested local races will move on to the November general election because each race has only two candidates.

WATCH: Butte-Silver Bow County primary election sees quiet but steady voter turnout

Butte-Silver Bow County primary election sees quiet but steady voter turnout

"We have contested races, but there's just two candidates for each of those races, so all of those candidates will move on to the general election in November," Sherman said.

Butte-Silver Bow elections for city council seats that are not contested include the commissioner district 2, currently held by Michele Shea, and commissioner district 10 held by Butch Gerbrandt, who was appointed several months ago.

Butte-Silver Bow council seats in contested races include: District 1 with incumbent John Morgan running against Rachel Roberts Boyd, District 7 with incumbent Joshua O'Neill running against Ready Frost, District 9 with incumbent Eric Mankins running against Allison Andersen, and District 11 with incumbent Tommy Walker running against Mitzi Rossillon.

"So far, it's going pretty well. It's quiet out at the polls today. We're getting ballots in..." Sherman said.

About 140 election judges are helping to run the primary, stationed at polling places, including satellite locations, in Melrose, Divide, and Ramsay.

"I've got a whole lot of them out on the Civic Center floor, in the polling places. I have a bunch in my satellite locations: Melrose, Divide, and Ramsay," Sherman said.

Election judges are a paid position, and Sherman is encouraging more people to apply ahead of the general election.

"Yeah, we need more election judges! So if you're interested in the general, we need ya!" Sherman said.

Absentee ballots signed with a signature and the voter's year of birth can be dropped off at polling locations until the polls close at 8 p.m.

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