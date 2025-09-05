Polson home damaged by early Friday morning fire

A house was damaged by an early Friday fire near Polson.

The Polson Rural Fire District and the City of Polson Fire Department were called out at 1:45 for a structure fire on Hellroaring Road.

Responding crews saw heavy fire coming from the home and requested mutual aid from the Finley Point/Yellow Bay Fire Department.

Crews arrived to find a garage fully involved, a vehicle parked outside on fire with flames spreading to the attic of the main house.

The first engine crew was able to cool the fire and enter the home and were able to keep the fire contained to the attic area.

A social media post notes the home suffered “extensive damage to the home from smoke damage and suppression,” according to a social media post.

The state Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating what sparked the blaze.

A firefighter received a minor burn on his finger as a result of this fire.