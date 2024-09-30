Police urge drivers to be more vigilant as Bozeman's roads get busier

BOZEMAN — Following a recent string of deadly crashes throughout southwest Montana, Bozeman police are saying that as the roads get busier in town, to be extra vigilant as you hit the road.

“Almost anymore in Bozeman, there's not really an off time for us. It just kind of depends on the season,” says Bozeman Police Patrol Captain Hal Richardson.

As the city’s roads get busier, the more crashes police respond to, and Richardson says distraction plays a role in most crashes.

“If everyone is driving defensively and giving enough room and paying attention, generally speaking, crashes probably wouldn't happen,” says Richardson.

Earlier in September, a 60-year-old woman was struck by a car and killed while walking her dog on South 3rd. The beginning of October also marks two years since Bozeman High Teacher Kelly Fulton was killed on Oak Street, struck by a car while riding his bike to work.

WATCH RELATED: After car kills Bozeman woman on her walk, pedestrian safety questions loom

Bozeman woman killed after being struck by vehicle while walking is identified

Richardson says the department sees more vehicle vs pedestrian, or cyclist, crashes in the summer compared to the winter.

“In the winter we might have way more vehicle, you know, vehicle crashes and other vehicles or vehicles crashing into parked cars,” says Richardson.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation, there have been 142 road fatalities in Montana so far in 2024. 2023 saw 203 fatal crashes.

WATCH MORE: Bozeman High School teacher dies of injuries following bike crash

Bozeman High School teacher dies of injuries following bike crash

“Before you cross into the road that you are seeing the vehicle stop,” says Richardson.

For those who might decide to ride on two wheels, Richardson says be visible.

“If you’re bicycling, high visibility clothing. Helmets are key,” says Richardson.