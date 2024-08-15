Plato's Closet to launch Bozeman store with grand opening celebration

BOZEMAN — To celebrate its grand opening on Thursday, Plato's Closet will be hosting a block party with other nearby businesses—and the public is invited!

The new store is individually owned and operated by two Montana locals. Hailing from Helena, owner Joe Morgan says they're excited to bring a sustainable, locally sourced clothing option to the valley.

The store will offer cash for clothing trade-ins. A way, Joe says, consumers can be trendy and help keep textiles out of the landfill.

“You're going to get good prices for a lot of name-brand stuff. I think that for a lot of people who may not be able to have those items normally, this is a good opportunity to come in and look really styling and be up with the current trends,” says Morgan.

The first 25 people to arrive at the Plato's Closet grand opening on Aug. 15 will receive a special discount.

Raffles, food, and more will begin at 11 a.m., leading up to the ribbon cutting at 3 pm.