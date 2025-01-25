Plastic ban advocates still hopeful after court ruling pauses Bozeman ordinance

BOZEMAN — Bozeman's plastic ban, which would prohibit single-use plastic bags and Styrofoam containers, passed with flying colors on the November ballot—but although it passed with nearly two-thirds of the vote, the Montana Supreme Court overturned the decision in December.

The court ruled that a state law banning local plastic regulations also applies to citizen initiatives.

John Meyer works with the nonprofit Cottonwood Environmental Law Center. He helped fight for over a year to get this plastic ban on ballots.

“There's still a chance, [and] there's still opportunity for the legislature and the local committees to talk about this and get this moving forward in the legislature so that we don't have to keep fighting with the courts and the legislature in court," Meyer says. "This is a good opportunity. There's still time for the legislature to address this issue and give control back to the cities and the people."

Meyer says the ban is currently on hold.