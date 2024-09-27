One&Only Fire: Big Sky Fire Department releases details of fire at Moonlight Basin resort

The Big Sky Fire Department (BSFD) has released details of a fire that broke out Thursday night, Sept. 26, at the under-construction One&Only resort in Moonlight Basin.

BSFD said in a social media post firefighters were dispatched to the scene around 6:37 p.m. on Thursday. Crews reportedly encountered heavy smoke coming from the third floor of the resort's west building upon their arrival.

"BSFD immediately upgraded the incident to a 2nd alarm commercial structure fire, which activated significant mutual aid support from agencies across the valley," the post stated.

WATCH VIEWER-SUBMITTED FOOTAGE OF THE FIRE:

Luxury resort ablaze at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky

Firefighters made an "aggressive entry," according to the post, verified there were no occupants in the structure, and quickly made their way to the third floor to begin attacking the fire.

BSFD said firefighters stopped the fire's progression in just over an hour and confined it to the two primary originating units. An additional check using a drone showed a portion of the roof had been compromised, prompting crews to shift their strategy to isolating the fire in the ceiling space.

The BSFD post continues:

As the building was still under construction, the fire suppression systems had not yet been activated. However, the rapid response and decisive actions of the crews played a critical role in saving the majority of the structure. Two hotel room units were declared a total loss, with heavy smoke damage throughout the building and water damage to the first and second floors beneath the fire area.

The exact amount of damages is still to be determined, and BSFD said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire. The fire department said more information will be released as it becomes available.

BSFD extended thanks to its mutual aid partners, including Yellowstone Mountain Club Fire, Central Valley Fire, Hyalite Fire, Bozeman Fire, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, and Gallatin Gateway Fire.

We will keep you updated as we get more information.