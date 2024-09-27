Firefighters put out blaze at luxury Moonlight Basin resort in Big Sky

UPDATE, 8:55 PM — Fire officials in Big Sky say the fire at the One&Only resort in Moonlight Basin is now out.

The fire was reportedly contained to three units on the third floor of the west building. No injuries have been reported.

The resort has been under construction and is slated to open in 2025.

No further details are currently available, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

FIRST REPORT:

BIG SKY — Crews are currently battling a fire at The One&Only luxury resort in Moonlight Basin.

One of the three buildings at the luxury resort near Big Sky is ablaze and the fire is on the third floor, according to Fire Chief Dustin Tetrault.

All people have been evacuated, and firefighters have been on the scene since approximately 7:30 p.m.

The resort was slated to open in 2025 and is currently under construction.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: 9-26-2024 - 8:11 PM

The One&Only is a world-renowned resort slated to open in 2025. The One&Only was ranked number two in Travel and Leisure's top 25 Best Hotel Brands.

Matt Kidd, the managing director at Lone Mountain Land Company told MTN News in 2022, that the project will have about 94 hotel rooms and 62 residences. He added that this is the first location for this brand in all of the United States.

The resort only has 12 locations worldwide. Kidd said the development in Big Sky will include many unique features that will be open to the public.

Kidd said the project had more than 40 contractors throughout the state of Montana from Billings to Bozeman, Helena to Great Falls working on the project.

According to Lone Mountain Land Company, all 62 homes on this property will be built sustainably and be Leed certified.

The One and Only Moonlight Basin website states that the resort will feature designer spaces by architects Olson Kundig and will feature local art and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Kidd said that the resort would be on about 240 acres, but over 60 percent would be open space and would be adjacent to about 17,000 acres of property that has conservation easements.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story stated the fire was contained to the third floor, the fire chief stated it was on that floor.

