The exclusive One & Only Resort comes to Big Sky to provide luxury as well as jobs across Montana

The One & Only is a world-renowned resort that is coming to Big Sky in 2024. The One & Only was ranked number two in Travel and Leisure's top 25 Best Hotel Brands and it is finally coming to the United States in Montana. Matt Kidd, the managing director at Lone Mountain Land Company spoke with us Thursday about the project.

“One & Only is a very special hospitality and residential project here in Big Sky Montana," says Kidd, "We will have about 94 hotel rooms and 62 residences. Obviously, this is a very spectacular location here in Big Sky and to have the One & Only brand here in Montana is a big deal. This is the first location for this brand in all of the United States.”

This resort only has 12 locations worldwide and the development in Big Sky will include many unique features that will be open to the public.

Kidd tells us, “We have a gondola connection over to the Moonlight Basin part of the Big Sky resort ski terrain, so great ski access to Nordic trails, snowshoeing trails in the wintertime, in the summertime access to hiking trails, mountain biking, just sharing the recreational opportunities that we love here in Big Sky with our one and only guests.”

The resort is not just all about luxury, it is also providing a lot of work for Montana businesses and Montanans all across the state.

“We have over 40 contractors throughout the state of Montana from Billings to Bozeman to Helena to Great Falls all working on this project and we're so grateful for their efforts,” Kidd says. “This project is creating thousands of jobs for Montanans, you know from a construction standpoint, we have just under 200 people working here every day. And over the course of the project, we estimate there'll be over 1200 individual construction workers that we'll have worked on this project with.”

According to Lone Mountain Land Company, all 62 homes on this property will be built sustainably and be Leed certified.

“Where there's opportunities to reduce our carbon footprint and use alternative forms of electricity, we are doing that,” Kidd said.

And for those who are concerned with the land that the One & Only Resort will be on, the building of the resort will only take up a small fraction of land, and next to land that cannot be touched.

“It's on about 240 acres but over 60% is open space. We're actually adjacent to about 17,000 acres of property that has conservation easements on it,” says Kidd.

Lone Mountain Land Company says that they have overall gotten good feedback on the project and if you want to learn more about this resort, you can go to https://www.oneandonlyresorts.com/destinations/montana